STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

STAAR Surgical updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.96 million.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 216,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.81. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

STAAR Surgical last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 345,056 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,074. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

