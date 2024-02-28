Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stagwell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.78-0.88 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.28.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stagwell
Stagwell Trading Down 4.4 %
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stagwell by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Stagwell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stagwell
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.