Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.21

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 23339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.