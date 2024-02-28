Steem Price Up 9.5% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $124.34 million and $8.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00496926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00123135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00047279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00222842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00137466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00038801 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,772,101 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.