Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$79.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.00. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$47.75 and a twelve month high of C$85.77.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC set a C$89.00 price target on Stella-Jones and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stella-Jones

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.