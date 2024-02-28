Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
Stella-Jones stock opened at C$80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$79.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.00. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$47.75 and a twelve month high of C$85.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.
