Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $315.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

