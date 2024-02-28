Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical volume of 8,484 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

TGTX stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,050,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

