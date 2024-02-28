StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.3 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Shares of CVR stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

