StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NWLI opened at $485.35 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $488.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.53.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,551,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,735,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

