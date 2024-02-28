StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.51. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,838 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

