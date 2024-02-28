StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.92. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.82.
In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
