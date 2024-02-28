StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.92. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

