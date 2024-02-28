STV Group’s (STVG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

STV Group Stock Performance

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.97. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($4.00).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

