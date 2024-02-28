STV Group’s (STVG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
STV Group Stock Performance
Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.97. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($4.00).
STV Group Company Profile
