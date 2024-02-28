Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,618 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.41% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 164,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,222. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

