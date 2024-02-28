SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.32. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

