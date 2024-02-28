Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issues Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $35,628.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

