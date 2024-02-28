Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

