Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 667,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,463. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 718,051 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after purchasing an additional 548,809 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

