Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IPG opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

