Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

