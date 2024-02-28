Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 126.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 883,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 153,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

