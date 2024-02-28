Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.82 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.