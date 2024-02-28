Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $231.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

