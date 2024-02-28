Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $601.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.51. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $605.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX?

