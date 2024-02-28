Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 9,924 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

