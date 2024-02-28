Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $548.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $124.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

