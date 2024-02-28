Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,172 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Shares of MAA stock opened at $124.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $162.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
