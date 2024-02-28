Synovus Financial Corp Sells 769 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

