Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,178 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Target worth $82,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 383,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,652. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

