Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:TARS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 425,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,270.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 95,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 74,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TARS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.