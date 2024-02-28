Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Announces Earnings Results

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ:TARS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 425,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,270.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on TARS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
