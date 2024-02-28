Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,156. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

