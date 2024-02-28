TEGNA (TGNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.