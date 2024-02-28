Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

