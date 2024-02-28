Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is presently 66.88%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.