Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is presently 66.88%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
Featured Articles
