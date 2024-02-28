Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Tenzing Global Management LLC trimmed its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375,000 shares during the period. Vimeo makes up approximately 1.0% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vimeo worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vimeo by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vimeo by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 519,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Price Performance

NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 1,022,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.99. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

