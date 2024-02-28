Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $13.11 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up approximately 7.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. UBS Group reduced their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 930,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

