Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.0% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.04. 1,273,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

