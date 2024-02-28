Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,563 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 490.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,563 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 635.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,552,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. 458,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

