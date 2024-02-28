Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,900 shares of company stock worth $40,224,844 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

FI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,437. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

