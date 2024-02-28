Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 346,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 59,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,461 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 77,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 102,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 4,443,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,644,853. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

