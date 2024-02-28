Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,373. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $760.23. 622,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.47. The company has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

