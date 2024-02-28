Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,098.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,404. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

