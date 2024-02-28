Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 179.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.99. The company had a trading volume of 906,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

