Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 240.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,725 shares of company stock worth $29,367,378. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.09. 217,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,477. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.