Teza Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 780,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,720. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

