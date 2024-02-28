Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the period. Incyte makes up 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Incyte worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. 444,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $78.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.