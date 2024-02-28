Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

