Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $7 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. 3,828,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,604,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

