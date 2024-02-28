Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CPB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 458,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

