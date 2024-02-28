Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

