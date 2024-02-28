Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 403.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

SWKS stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 453,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,794. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

